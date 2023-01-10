Don E. Cole
Don E. Cole, age 73, of Bandera, Texas, went to be with the Lord on January 6, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday January 13, 2023 in the Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville, Texas with Brother Mike Herrington officiating.
He was born in Post, Texas to J.B. Cole and Sarah Adams Cole on October 8, 1949.
Don E. graduated from Post High school in 1969. He went on to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Louisiana State University. He worked as an Engineer for companies such as SerfCo and Lewis among others. He married Brenda on February 13, 1993, before partnering to form Blackbrush Oil and Gas. He worked and mentored at Blackbrush for a handful of years before retiring to Bandera to spend more time with Brenda and his family.
He served as a deacon of First Baptist Church in Center Point, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father, J.B. Cole; his mother, Sarah Adams Cole; and his daughter, Kacy Cole Glassinger.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Simons Cole; his children, Chea Cole, Clint Hollis and Christy Hollis Frank; his grandchildren, Emory and Camden Glassinger, Sara Hollis Gray, Tommy, Justin, and Andrew Hollis, Clayton, Benjamin, and Wesley Frank; his great-grandchildren, Kayson and Jerold Gray, Isaac, Mason, and Judiah Hollis; and his son-in-law, Steve Glassinger.
Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.