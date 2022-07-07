Robert “Bobby” Samuel Parks
Robert “Bobby” Samuel Parks of Kerrville, passed away at his home on June 22, 2022 with family present after a lengthy battle with cancer.
A funeral Mass for Bobby will be held at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville, Texas on July 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. The Mass will be preceded by a rosary service, which will begin at 9:30 a.m. A reception to celebrate Bobby’s life and meet his adult children and grandkids will follow the Mass and will be held from 12-2 p.m. at the Inn of the Hills in Kerrville. All who knew Bobby are welcome and encouraged to attend. A private interment service will follow at the end of July at the Glenwood Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
Born in Houston, Texas to Henry P. and Christine W. Parks on December 6, 1938, Bobby graduated from Lamar High School in Houston where he was a standout athlete in both track and football. In 1954, Bobby was the U.S. National Junior Olympics champion in the 100-yard dash, setting a new national record.
He was captain of the Lamar High School track team, which won the State Championship in track and field in 1956, running the 100-yard dash and was a member of the 4x440 yard relay team which set a state record run time that year. Additionally, he was captain of the football team, playing the wingback position. Bobby went on to attend the University of Texas at Austin, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. While attending school at UT, he also ran track for the university and was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity.
Throughout his life, Bobby continued to be involved with the Kappa Sigma fraternity and maintained close ties with his fraternity brothers, with his younger brother Joseph following in his footsteps, also becoming a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity at UT, as well as both of Bobby’s sons, Robert, Jr. and Michael.
After graduation from college, Bobby had a successful career in commercial, public, and residential construction and the real estate development industry, serving as President and owner of three companies over four decades, and at the end of his career working in the real-estate inspection industry. Bobby had other accomplishments in life, such as obtaining his private pilot’s license with instruments rating and becoming a Dive Master, instructing others in dive safety. At the age of 69, Bobby relocated to Kerrville and fell in love with the city and the natural scenic beauty and tranquility of the surrounding Hill Country.
He became actively involved in the local community, serving as a member of the City of Kerrville Zoning Board of Adjustment, as well as President of the non-profit organization, The Hill Country Rehabilitation House. Additionally, he was a graduate of the Kerrville Police Department Citizen Police Academy.
Bobby had many interests in life, including hunting, fishing, shooting, athletics, reading, flying, scuba diving, and enjoying conversations with family and friends over a good meal. In addition to his exceptional athletic abilities, Bobby possessed a keen sense of humor and the ability to bring a proper perspective on life’s challenges and lighten the moment with a humorous observation, or a wink of his baby blue eyes. He was also blessed to have an especially close relationship with his brother and so many wonderful friends over the course of his life.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, his bother Joseph H. Parks, and his wife, Judy Elliston Parks. He is survived by his three children, Jennifer Parks Grammar, Robert S. Parks, Jr., Michael J. Parks, and their spouses, Michael Grammar and Ellen Parks, as well as his three grandchildren, Michael J. Parks, Jr., Matthew P. Parks, and Emma C. Parks, and his niece and nephew, Marianna Parks Childress and Joseph H. Parks, Jr. and their families.
The Parks family wishes to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our father’s dear friend, Marcie Denton, who aided and comforted our father during his difficult illness, as well as to Charlene De Los Santos, Gina Sweat, Xiomara Estevez, and Yvonne Lorick, who provided our father with compassionate and loving care during the last two months of his life. Our family also wishes to express our sincere gratitude to Dr. Anil Singh and the entire team at Texas Oncology for the exceptional care they provided to our father.
In lieu of flowers, Bobby would wish that you perform an unselfish act of kindness today for someone who needs assistance or fellowship.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.