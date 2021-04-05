Melburn Hunt Hardin
The Reverend Doctor Melburn Hunt Hardin went home to be with his loving Father on Good Friday, April 2, 2021 at his home in Kerrville, surrounded by all his family.
Services will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Sunrise Baptist Church, 1200 Broadway. Mel’s nephew Dr. Bryan Richardson will officiate. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories.
Mel was born in San Antonio, Texas on Dec. 6, 1938 to Ervin and Maureen Hardin. He was reared in Hunt, Kerrville and Bandera, Texas.
Mel graduated from Bandera High School in May of 1957 as Salutatorian. He then graduated from Texas A&M Corpus Christi and received his Masters at Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas. Mel went on to receive his Doctorate in religion from Golden Gate Baptist Seminary, San Francisco, California graduating Magna Cum Laude.
Mel married Carol Ann McLaughlin on April 2, 1961 at Sunset Baptist Church, Mountain Home, Texas. They celebrated 52 years of marriage. Carol passed on Nov. 30, 2013.
Mel and Carol had three children, Melanye, James Matthew and Alyson. He is survived by his wife, Barbara of 8 years; his brother, Dale Hardin (Pam); his sister, Carole Campbell (Joe). He is also survived by his son, James Matthew (Kelly); his daughter, Alyson (Pat); son-in-law, Ted Hallett (Sharla); Barbara’s son, Tom Alexander; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mel was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol; and daughter, Melanye.
Mel served the Lord as a Pastor for 60 years. He last served at Sunrise Baptist Church for over 20 years. He retired in February of 2020.
Mel was dearly loved by everyone and he dearly loved everyone.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dr. Melburn Hardin to Peterson Hospice or Sunrise Baptist Church, Kerrville, Texas.
