George Franklin Thomas
George Franklin Thomas died peacefully with his son, daughter, and two of his grandchildren at his bedside on Saturday April 1, 2023.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Southern Oaks Church, officiated by Dr. Joe Taylor.
George was 81 years old and just 11 days shy of his 82nd birthday. While we miss George, we take comfort in knowing he is reunited with his beloved wife Virginia, his parents and younger brother.
George was born in Marysville, California to Jess and Inola Thomas and grew up in Yuba City, California where he attended primary school and after graduation, he joined the US Air Force as a mechanic. George had many wonderful stories about the beautiful destinations he traveled to during his time in the armed forces, but his favorite was when he was stationed for 39 days in Hawaii and only had to work 3 days. He spent the rest of his time sightseeing on the island, and it's safe to say that his travels in the military spurred his love for exploration.
George met his beloved wife Virginia in 1967 while visiting Kerrville with his Air Force buddy and they were married on September 16, 1967. Shortly after, George discharged from the Air Force and he and Virginia moved to Eureka, California. In 1969, their daughter Melissa was born and a few months later, they decided to move back to Texas. A few years later their son Paul came along and they decided to make Kerrville home.
George spent the rest of his work career working for Texas Department of Transportation until retiring at the age of 55. George and his wife Virginia were blessed to retire early and spend the next 20 years of their lives traveling the United States in their 5th wheel RV. George had visited all 50 states in the US by the age of 70 and loved to share pictures and stories of his travels with friends and family members.
Another love of George's was hunting. Over the years George shared hunting leases with his son and took all 4 of his grandkids on four-wheeler excursions and hunts in his deer blind for their first deer. George loved a good gambling trip and all-you-can eat buffet too. He frequented the slot machines in Las Vegas, Coushatta, and Eagle Pass and it was always a bonus if the casino had a good seafood buffet.
George has always been a man of faith. You could frequently find him reclined in his easy chair reading the Bible or attending church or life group with his friends and family. He was a wonderful father and grandfather always looking forward to a family barbeque or spoiling his grandchildren. We will miss his many stories and frequent phone calls to just "see how you were doin."
George was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Thomas; parents, Jess and Inola Thomas; and brother, Willard Thomas.
He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Ris; son Paul Thomas (Cathleen); granddaughter, Megan Gutierrez (Matthew); grandsons, Sebastian Thomas (Shanon), Daniel Thomas (Melanie), Michael Thomas; great-granddaughter, M.E. Gutierrez; son-in-law, Lester Ris; brother-in-law, Willam Ruff (Hazel); and nephew, Billy Ruff (Robbie).
The family wishes to thank Dr. James Young, Pat, Peterson Hospice and the caring staff at Juniper Village for taking such great care of George.
Memorials may be made to Peterson Hospice, Southern Oaks Church building fund or the organization of one’s choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
