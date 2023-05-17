Barbara June Trees McCabe
Barbara June Trees McCabe, 75, of Kerrville, passed away on May 12, 2023 in Kerrville.
In accordance with Barbara’s wishes, graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday May 22, 2023 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Uvalde, Texas.
She was born in Laredo, Texas to Walter and Laverne Edwards Trees on January 20, 1948. She graduated from high school in Sonora, Texas. She earned an Associate of Art degree from Southwest Junior College in 1986.
She then returned to school to earn an Associate of Science degree from Howard College in Applied Science – Nursing in 1991. After becoming a Registered Nurse, she worked as an RN for the Kerrville Veteran’s Administration Hospital for more than 20 years where she was beloved by her patients and her co-workers.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Walter Trees and Frieda Laverne Edwards Trees; her grandparents, Ollie Trees and Minnie Lee Salmon Trees; and aunts and uncles on both sides of the family.
Survivors include her son, Michael McCabe (Candace) of Arkansas; her daughter, Robbie Bigham of Nevada; her grandchildren, Shay Lawton of Kerrville, Laurel McCabe of Dallas, Collin McCabe of Arkansas, and Marcus Lawton of Gilmer; her great-granddaughter, Ivy Alexander of Kerrville; nephew, Dale Atchison of Arizona; niece, Ila Atchison of Corpus Christi; as well as several cousins including cousins, Chester Trees (Carol) of New Braunfels and Louis James Trees (Gracie) of La Pryor.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Peterson Hospice Care, especially Nurse Janet.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peterson Hospice Care at www.petersonhealth.com.
