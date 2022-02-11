Edward Paul Johnson
Edward Paul Johnson, 81, of Kerrville, passed away on January 30, 2022 at his home in Kerrville.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday February 19, 2022 at Turtle Creek Cemetery, with John Onstott officiating.
He was born in Weymouth, Massachusetts to Phillip and Christine Johnson on April 14, 1940.
He went to school at Braintree High School and graduated in 1957. After High School, Ed went into the National Guard and then into the Reserves. Ed recently retired from La Hacienda Rehab and Treatment Center. He had finally found his niche in life working there. He always had a kind word of support even if you didn’t know you needed it. I cannot remember a single conversation I had with him over the years that I didn’t hear the phrases “Kiddo”, “Sweetheart” and “God has been good to me”.
He was preceded in death by his parents Phillip and Christine Johnson, two Brothers and five Sisters.
He is survived by his daughter Karen Hilderbrand and her husband Gary Hilderbrand, Grandson Teo Johnson his wife Angela and great grandchildren Aubrey, Miles and Elliott. Granddaughter Natalie Zak, her husband Jeremiah and great grandchildren Liam and Elizabeth all of Anacortes, Washington and grandson Colby Hilderbrand and Nessa Schumaus of Dallas Texas, and great granddaughter Layla of Anacortes Washington.
Memorials may be given to Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army or any Mental Health and Addiction Centers.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of Pop’s neighbors and friends that have been so warm, inviting in reaching out to us during this difficult time.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
