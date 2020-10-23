Porfiria Kaberlein
1930-2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Porfiria Kaberlein has to announce her passing, after her long-term illness, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 90 years old.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, where she will be buried with her husband, Eugene Kaberlein. In San Antonio, due to Covid restrictions, Fort Sam is allowing only 25 people on site.
Born in Ozona, Texas, she will be lovingly remembered by her one surviving brother (out of 11 siblings), Americo Vargas; her daughters, Patsy Enriquez and Martha Leal; granddaughters, Amanda Enriquez, Theresa Martinez, Martha Enriquez and Margaret Vasquez; step-daughters and sons, Danny Kaberlein, Randy Kaberlein, Carol Broome, Mary Jenkins, Ellie Avila and Gina Cardamone.
She touched so many lives with her sweet, loving heart. Known as “Grandma” to everyone, she was always willing to help anyone.
Masks are required at both services.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
