Jacquelyn Vaughan-Williams
Jacquelyn Vaughan-Williams, 81, of Alice, passed away June 25, 2023 in Kerrville.
Services will be 11 a.m., Sept. 23, 2023 at Vanderpool Cemetery, with a gathering at the house afterwards.
She was born in Alice to Gordon and Virginia Vaughan on Dec. 31, 1941. She married Ken Williams in March 1993.
Jackie was preceded in death by her sister, father, mother and husband.
Survivors are brother, Gordon Clark Vaughan; step-child, Lori Carlson (Steve); grandkids, Marcus and Merideth; nieces, Taffy K. Simmons (Kenneth); nephew, Scott Vaughan (Gina); great nephews, David Jr., Christopher and Zackery Pintor and Dustin and Dillon Vaughan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Consortium for Therapeutic Recreation and Activity Certification, Inc. (CTRAC), 14404 Walters Rd., Ste. 955, Houston, TX 77014 or the Texas Recreation and Park Society (TRAPS), PO Box 5188, Jonestown, TX 78645.
The family would like to thank lifelong friends, Sandy Miles and Debra Long.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
