Julia Hite
Julia Hite, 96, departed this life on August 03, 2023 at her home in Kerrville and was born May 31, 1927, in San Sebastian, Spain, located in the Basque region- known for its beautiful beaches, striking mountains, and amazing cuisine.
Celebration of life for Julia will be August 11, 2023, at 10 a.m. at The Hills Clubhouse, located at 2300 Chalet Trail in Kerrville.
Julia loved to feed anyone and everyone- food was an act of love. Julia. She never met a stranger and thoroughly enjoyed sharing her heritage. Julia was known to love deeply and plentifully, especially with her amazing granddaughters, Vivian and Nicole Hite. She loved and protected her children, Flora and Nick, until her final days.
Strong will is an understatement when it comes to Julia- tiny but mighty, she has always been a survivor, fighter and with strength to spare. A survivor of the 1936 Spanish Civil War at the age of 9 years old being taken from her home, family, off/on and in/out from concentration camps gave her the ultimate gift - the gift of strength, faith, and perseverance, which gave her the ability to thrive in a different country, culture, and language.
Julia married an American GI, Richard Hite in 1957 and they moved to the US. She became a citizen, taught herself English, learned to drive, learned the culture, while teaching her family both French and Castellani. Julia raised her children to love, respect, and persevere in whatever life gives you. A brilliant mind fluent in five languages, a delightful spirit, and a heart as big as these come. Julia enjoyed life to the fullest, a laugh no one could deny it was her, a soprano singer with a love for music. She enjoyed the symphony, playing dominos, her flower garden and bird watching. She was notorious for taking in strays of both humans and animals- her home was open to all and of course food was plentiful.
She is survived by her family; children, Flora and Mike McClung, Nick and Tracy Hite; granddaughters, Nicole, and Vivian Hite; siblings, Enrique and Vicky Casana, Dora and LynGarner, Antonio and Marina Casana, Begonia and Maite Aguado from Spain; sister in laws, Connie McMahen and Sue Fain; her dearest friend, pal, partner in crime of 44 years, Jan McClung. They were often known as “Thelma and Louise”
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite animal shelter or Peterson Hospice.
