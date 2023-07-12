Hazel Ida Ellis Ruff
Hazel Ida Ellis Ruff, age 76, was received into the loving arms of her Savior on July 9, 2023, at home with her husband at her side.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, July 14, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Pastor Mike Weaver. Burial will follow in the Harper Cemetery.
She was born December 19, 1946, in St. Mary’s Hospital, Port Arthur, Texas, Jefferson County, to James Henry Ellis Sr. and Ella Faye Wienecke Ellis.
Hazel is survived by her husband of nearly 58 years, Bill Ruff; son, Billy, wife Robbie, grandkids, Colten and Emma Ruff, Austin and Donnelle Ruff; four siblings, Alma Gray, James Ellis, Etta Young; and many nieces, nephews and friends whom she dearly loved.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; sister, Jewel Lochte; sister-in-law, Jayne Ellis; brother-in-law, Dan Young; one half-brother; and four half-sisters.
Hazel married William Ruff on December 30, 1966, in Fredericksburg, Texas.
Hazel grew up in East Texas with her five siblings and half-siblings. She attended school in Nederland and Chester, Texas, graduating from Chester High School in 1965. While attending school in Chester, she was on the basketball team, playing guard, cheerleader, a member of the Beta Club, FHA Officer, editor of the Jacket yearbook and she was elected “Most Beautiful” her senior year. Hazel’s junior year, she represented Chester High School in The Tyler County Dogwood Festival, where she was selected as one of the five finalists. These were some of her fondest years growing up. She attended one year at East Texas Baptist College, before moving to the Fredericksburg area to begin her career. She worked at Mooney Aircraft and the Kerrville Telephone Company where she held various positions including credit manager.
After seven years of marriage, God entrusted a wonderful son into the family making our family complete. Billy was the pride and joy of her life. She decided when Billy started the first grade that being home raising this gift from God was more important than a career. This decision is one that was never regretted.
“MeMaw,” as she was lovingly known, was happiest when Billy, Robbie, Colten, Austin and the girls were around.
Hazel is known for loving, caring and giving. She could be seen on Sunday mornings wiping the fingerprints off the doors, picking up trash or straightening a crooked picture at church. She would say, “This is God’s house, and we should treat it that way.” She always wanted to leave things better than she found them. If one word could describe Hazel Ida, it would have to be “Fixer.” She always wanted to fix things for everyone she met. Hazel had a heart as big as the State of Texas.
Memorials may be sent to Wild Ride Ministries, Heart to Heart Hospice, or a charity of one’s choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
