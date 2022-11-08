Lyndon Sikes Johnston
Lyndon Sikes Johnston left this earth for a new life on October 25, 2022, after having lived 86 wonderful years in this great America of ours.
No services are planned. Make any remembrances to your charity of choice, or the National Kidney Foundation.
He was born in Ben Hur, Texas, Limestone County, on October 16, 1936 to Eugene Sikes Johnston and Cecil Rebecca (Folley) Johnston. His childhood drew the nickname "Cotton Top" for his white/blond hair being a signature for summers spent in outdoor play, and later, time spent in the Texas sun picking cotton.
He faithfully served his country, enlisting in the Navy at age 17, serving his duty on the U.S.S. Princeton (CVS 37). He also served on the U.S.S. Howard D. Crow (DE-252) during the Cuban Missile crisis in the early '60's under President John F. Kennedy. Fulfilling his military service, he enrolled in Baylor University, Waco, Texas. After college he started his career, finding employment with Houston Lighting and Power (now Center Point Energy) in Houston, Texas.
He worked in Electrical Engineering with HL&P for 34 years. Retirement brought him another grand chapter in his life, traveling full time in his 40ft. fifth wheel "carriage", being a happy and carefree "Rolling Stone"! He absolutely loved the West and knew every back road, every National Park, every scenic pull-out, every lazy stream, and then some. Oh, can't forget the casinos! He enjoyed the thrill of putting in the nickel or penny in the slots, then waiting for a nice pay out, if only a few coins! His life was spent the way he wanted it, loving nature, exploring the unknowns, and making friends along the way.
He leaves his wife of 33 years, Sherry Johnston, and step-son, Mark Amason, both of Kerrville.
Our family wishes to thank the nurses, management, staff, and Doctors at DaVita Dialysis Clinic, Dr. Bridget Robledo (and nurse, Marlena), and Dr. Andrew Bowser for the care and unending patience given Lyndon during the last 4 years. You are all so appreciated!
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.