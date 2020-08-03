Curtis Dean Storey
Curtis Dean Storey went home to the Lord on July 30, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family.
A viewing will be hosted at Grimes Funeral Chapels from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony.
Born on March 23, 1954, in Uvalde, Texas, to Arnold and Julia Storey, Dean was a treasured husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He and his wife Susan (Hall) enjoyed more than 42 years of marriage and had two sons and four grandchildren.
A talented artist, Dean was a well known woodworker filling homes across the country with pieces that will last for generations to come. Dean volunteered for the Mountain Home Fire Department, the Texas Mesquite Association, and Texas Furniture Makers show. His long hours in the shop earned him the loving title “Duke of Dust.”
Dean is survived by his wife, Susan (Hall); son Curt Storey and daughter-in-law Julie (Heinze) along with their children, Ellie and Hudson; son Chris Storey and daughter-in-law Katie (Killeen) along with their children, Cason and Rylan; his brothers and sister; nieces and nephews; and grand-nieces and -nephews.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
