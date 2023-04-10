Anderia Lee Newton
Anderia Lee Newton aka "Calamity Jane/CJ," passed away on March 15, 2023 at 50 years of age.
A service for family and friends will be held at 10 am, Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Born in Houston, Texas on February 23, 1973, she lived most of her life in the Hill Country.
Anderia had a true love for animals and the outdoors. Riding horses and fishing are just a couple of examples of her favorite pastimes. She was a talented artist whose beautiful sketches and drawings usually depicted animals and western themes. Her comedic and charismatic personality led to her opportunity to entertain listeners of 92.3 The Ranch and 105.7 The Deuce, as an On Air personality. The handful of years she spent on the radio brought her such joy, which was amplified by her passion for music and dancing.
Although her life will be considered too short, there is some solace in knowing that she is no longer enduring pain from her chronic medical conditions. Through it all, Anderia maintained her stunning personality and persevered until the end. She passed peacefully, in her sleep, while living in Parker CO.
Anderia is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Chelsey and Jason Muñoz; son, Tyler Caruthers; grandchildren, Xander, Kaiden, Maddalyn, Makenna, Maddox, and Kennedy; sister, Mandie Newton; nephew, Matthew Alberthal; mother, Charlotte Taylor; and step-dad, Robert Pfiester; step-brothers, Bobby Pfiester and Carla and Stephen and Karla Pfiester; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Newton; and grandparents, Frank and Vivian Taylor.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
