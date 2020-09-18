Creed N. Blevins
Creed N. Blevins, age 81 of Kerrville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at his residence.
Memorial services for Creed N. Blevins will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels officiated by Rev. John Onstott.
He was born Feb. 1, 1939 in Kerrville to Maxey Buster Blevins and Mary Ann (Bernhard) Blevins.
He was a graduate of Tivy High School and pursued many careers prior to opening his own construction company, Blevins & Associates, specializing in commercial metal buildings.
Creed loved being in the outdoors: hunting, fishing, boating, and water skiing. He performed in the Ave-Cot Water Thrill Show at Louise Hays Park in the late 1950s. He would open the show by diving off the park bridge and was the show’s clown performing stunts and barefoot skiing. His scuba diving skills also lead him to assist in body recovery for the Kerrville Fire department. He became licensed to operate or navigate passenger carrying vessels in 1986 from the United States Coast Guard and spent many summers in Port Aransas chartering offshore fishing trips.
Creed also loved to fix things. He began working on cars and boats as a teenager. He even worked at the gas station under the original Peterson Hospital. His favorite hobby was to rebuild/repair boats and he always had a project going on.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Shelly Blevins Stewart; and grandson, William Boyer.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Blevins; children, Lisa Blevins Fischer, Tamara Blevins Dukes, Jade Blevins Pehl, and Creed Joshua Blevins; grandchildren, Shila Shell, Shalese Shell, Makae Stewart, Camdyn Stewart, Braxton Pehl, Kaylyn Pehl, Mathew Boyer, and Nevaeh Blevins; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.