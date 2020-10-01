Frances Lynn Smith
Frances Lynn Smith, 83, of Kerrville, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Oct. 1, 2020.
She was born Dec. 18, 1936 in Medina to Len A. Whitehead and Leah A. (Coulter) Whitehead.
She attended school in Center Point and graduated in 1954.
On June 17, 1954, she married Douglas Warren Smith.
Fran worked as an office manager for several doctors and as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed working with stained glass, crafting, and was a talented painter. She was active in the March of Dimes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Len A. and Leah A. Whitehead.
Survivors include husband, Douglas Smith; son, Guy Smith; daughter, Jody Vanicek and husband, Glenn; and dachshund, Heidi.
Fran will be lying instate all day Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Wooton, Dennis Brown, Craig Jackson, Ben Lucas, Dave Cluiss, Jerry Bryla, Ed Lieken, and Ralph Langley.
Memorials may be made to the Diamond Dachshund Rescue or to the American Cancer Society.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Singh and the nurses and staff at Texas Oncology, as well as the wonderful nurses at Peterson Hospice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
