Robert Stephen Sauer
Robert Stephen Sauer left this earthly home to join the heavenly family on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at the Hill Country Veterans Center, 411 Meadowview Lane in Kerrville.
He was born on Sept. 20, 1949 to Edward and Frances Sauer in Baltimore, MD.
He attended parochial schools in the Hamilton area, graduating from Archbishop Curley High School where he managed to keep the brothers on their toes. He received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland in Economics and Financial Planning.
He served in the U.S. Army in the Mekong delta of Vietnam where he was a part of the military intelligence community.
After his military service, he worked as a sous chef in the Castle Restaurant in Washington, D.C. followed by sales positions with Metropolitan and United Insurance companies as well as driving truck for the Sun papers in Baltimore. Tax preparation became his love after retirement as he worked for Ameritax and his brothers' firm in Washington, D.C.
He married Kathleen Robinson after returning from Vietnam but the marriage did not survive the PTSD he brought home. They had two children, Charles Jr. and Charlotte.
Bob met Barbara in Washington, D.C. and they married about a year later in May, 2000. He took on another job of supporting her activities with fallen police families during Police Week in Washington and other fund raisers. When Barbara's job took them to Kerrville, he followed along. He was surprised it didn't took like John Wayne's Texas but later changed his tune to "if I'd know it was like this, I'd been here twenty years sooner.”
He was a fourth degree knight in the Knights of Columbus, member of VFW 1408, as well as a member of the Vietnam Veterans 863 serving as their treasurer for a number of years.
His father, mother, and brother Gerard, have preceded him but he leaves behind his wife, Barbara, daughter Charlotte, son Charles, step-daughter Donna, and step-son Robert. There are ten grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews behind to miss him. His brother Edward, his wife Primrose, sisters Francis and Teresa, husband Anthony as well.
The family would like to thank Heroes Haven, the Kerrville VA recreation staff, VA Chaplain Randy Hollaway, therapy staff at Peterson rehab, and the care givers from Peterson Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the food bank at the Hill Country Vet Center or South Texas Concerns of Police Survivors (fallen officer families).
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.