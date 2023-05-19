Orville Cody Thomas, Jr.
Orville Cody Thomas, Jr., best known as Cody to his family and many friends, passed away on May 12, 2023 in Kerrville.
A celebration of Cody’s life will be planned at a future date for his family and friends.
Cody had enormous creative and artistic talent and was recognized internationally for his photography and graphic design work. Cody was passionate about his craft and would settle for nothing less than perfection regardless of the amount of time it took. He knew that each photograph, every design and every drawing was personal to his clients and it therefore became personal to him too and he honored that with attention to every detail.
Cody’s warm and caring personality, quick wit and sense of humor could light up any room and leave everyone in tears from laughing. We now shed our tears for this huge loss so sudden, so unexpected and far too early in his life. Cody had an enormous capacity to love that ran very deep within his soul. In addition to his creative talents, he studied quantum physics and had a passion for learning new things. Few knew that Cody also wrote beautiful poetry – another form of art that was a powerful expression of his views of the world, life, and depth of emotions.
Cody was preceded in death by his father and mother, Orville Cody Thomas, Sr. and Jo Thomas and his great nephew, Charlie James Thomas.
Cody Thomas is survived by his brother, David Thomas and fiancée Shana; and sister, Diane Garrett and husband Bud; nephews, David Thomas, Jr. and wife Natalie, Austin Thomas and wife Dakota and Croft Thomas. He is also survived by numerous great nieces and nephews and cousins.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.