Janet Louise Stoddard
Janet Louise Stoddard, 74, passed away on August 17, 2023 in Kerrville.
Celebration of Life will be 4 p.m. Sunday August 20, 2023, at Open Arms Ministry, 165 Ingram Hill Road, Ingram, Texas with Pastor Thomas Jeffers giving the Word.
She was born in Redfield, Iowa to LaVern and Barbra Cave on November 20, 1948. She married Dwaine Stoddard on June 5, 1982 in Atlantic, Iowa.
She went to Panora High School. She was a caregiver for many years for many Hill Country residents. She was very involved within her church at Open Arms Ministry in Ingram.
Janet was preceded in death by her father, LaVern Cave; her mother, Barbra Wardlow; her brothers, Elvin, Doug and Bruce Cave; and sister, Beverly Kinzie.
Survivors include her husband, Dwaine Stoddard; her brother, Denny Cave; her sister, Brenda Searl; her children, Charles and Michael Ramsey of Iowa, Melissa Sanchez and spouse Adam of Ingram, Angela Hill and spouse Jason of Harper, Texas, Sara Allen and spouse Chris of Michigan, and Matthew and Destiney Stoddard of Kerrville; 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to her daily caretakers, Trish Baker and Mychelle Lowrance, Peterson Hospice Team, and special thanks to Heather and Jessica for their exceptional care.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donation in memory of Janet Stoddard to Peterson Hospice website or 250 Cully Drive, Kerrville, Texas 78028.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
