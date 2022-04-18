Rosa Flores Ayala
Rosa Flores Ayala, 87 years old, of Kerrville, passed away on April 15, 2022, at her home in Kerrville with family by her side.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Grimes Funeral Chapels ,with the Pastor Kenneth Dwight Foster officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
She was born, with the help of a midwife, in a home on Lemos Street to Catarino Lemos Flores and Eloisa Garza on May 20, 1934. She married John Fernandez Ayala Jr. on July 7, 1960, at the old Calvary Baptist Church (corner of Jefferson and Houston) by his uncle, Pastor Emmet V. Rodriguez. They were happily married until Johnny’s death on April 13, 1983.
She completed the third grade and continued her learning in life while working on local ranches with her family. She worked as an Environmental Services Supervisor for the Kerrville State Hospital for over 20 years before retiring to start her new role as a grandmother. She was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church and served in many roles with her husband from keeping the inside and outside maintained to attending services as often as she could. She passed on Good Friday and got to celebrate Easter of 2022 up in heaven with our Heavenly Father.
Rosa Flores Ayala was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Ramon, Silvestre, and Daniel Flores, her sisters Francisca Sanchez, Santos Valdez, Petra Sanchez, Gloria Perez, and Maria Medina, and her husband John F. Ayala Jr.
Survivors include her children Rebecca (Bobby) Morquecho and John F. Ayala III; grandchildren: Angel (Harrison)Moon, Kelly (Michael) Alston, Felipe Morquecho, and Jennifer Morquecho; step-grandchildren: Joseph (Holly) Morquecho and Tony Morquecho; step-great-grandchildren: Marina, Christina, Daniel, Caleb, and Levi; great-grandchildren: Isabelle, Macy, and Jackson.
She held different roles (Abuela, Mom, Hermana, Tia, Rosie), never met a stranger, was ready to serve, and was always prepared to cook a pot of beans for anyone in need.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Peterson Hospice, or the charity of one's choice.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of Peterson RMC, Tri County Home Health, Peterson Hospice, Kerrville Cancers Center (Dr. Chyle & staff), and Texas Oncology (Dr. Barrington and staff).
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
