Roger Wayne Lampman
Roger Wayne Lampman, 82, of Comfort, passed away on March 19, 2023 in Austin, Texas, with his family by his side.
A memorial service will be held in Kerrville, Texas at 10 am on Friday, March 24, 2023 with Pastor Caleb Williams officiating at Zion Lutheran Church (624 Barnett St., Kerrville, Texas).
He was born in New Braunfels, Texas to Raymond and Helga Lampman. He married Marilyn Reynolds on June 30, 1962 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Roger graduated from W. B. Ray High School in Corpus Christi in 1958. He received an Associates Degree in Applied Science in Mid Management from San Antonio College in 1982. He also proudly served in the US Marine Corps Reserves from 1957 until 1966.
Roger worked for General Motors’ financing arm, GMAC, for almost 38 years across offices located in Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Victoria, and Houston; and ultimately, he retired in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1996. Roger and Marilyn moved to Comfort, Texas in 2003 to be closer to their granddaughter Emily. Over the past 20 years, he was heavily involved with Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville, Texas. Roger loved playing and watching sports. He grew up playing baseball, but also enjoyed bowling and golfing with friends. He especially loved playing in the annual Heart of the Hills Golf Tournament with his son and watching his beloved Houston Astros.
Survivors include: his wife of 60-plus years, Marilyn; his son, Roger W. Lampman, Jr. and wife Patsy; his daughter, Diana; his daughter, Debra Crew and husband Brian; his brother, Raymond Lampman, Jr. and wife Dee; sister, Jeanette Roach and husband, Jim; his grandchild, Emily Parker and husband Edward; his great-grandchild, Jasper Jamison Parker; and his most loved 15 year old dog, Nicholas.
The Family wishes to especially thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Heart Hospital of Austin and St. David’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville, Texas, or any charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
