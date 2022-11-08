Linda Price Finley
Linda Price Finley, 66, passed away unexpectedly on November 2, 2022 at her home in Kerrville, Texas.
A celebration of Linda’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday November 12, 2022 at The Coming King Sculpture and Prayer Garden.
Linda was born and raised in San Jose, California.
She moved to Texas and earned her degree in Computer Science at Lamar University. Her career with the DuPont Corporation then took her from Texas to Delaware. Linda later returned to California, secured an MBA from University of Redlands, and concluded her career as a Senior Analyst for the Abbott Corporation.
After leaving Abbott, Linda moved to Kerrville and devoted her time to caring for her aging parents. Linda’s presence and talents will be sorely missed. She was an accomplished musician and a person of deep faith; her greatest joy was found in helping others. Linda poured her time and talents into her church and numerous community organizations.
In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make a donation to The Coming King Foundation or to Casa de Sozo in her honor.
Linda is survived by her mother, Frances Lanell Price; siblings, Brenda Latham (Ray), Glenda Bruder (David), Ralph Price (Chrisy) and Robert Price (Jana); and her beloved nieces and nephews, Philip, Lindsay, Patricia, Theresa, Robert, Rose, Ben, Brittany, Blake, Edward and Elizabeth.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lendell Don Price.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
