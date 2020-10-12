Bert Taylor Pfaff
Bert Taylor Pfaff, 60, of Sonora, formerly of Kerrville, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Oct. 5, 2020 in San Angelo, Texas.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Bert passed suddenly from a massive stroke. He was born in Tyler, Texas, to Rose and Mickey Pfaff on April 23, 1960. He was named for both of his grandfathers, Bert Pfaff and Luker Taylor.
Bert attended schools in the Tyler Independent School District and spent summers as a camper at Kanakuk Kamps. He went on to attend Texas A&M University (class of ’82) and Schreiner College. He was a life-long rancher of the 3 Bar P Ranch and found his greatest peace stewarding and spending time in God’s glorious creation.
Bert felt especially honored to work alongside his son at P&P Oilfield Services. Over his lifetime he was involved in Sigma Chi Fraternity, The 12th Man Foundation, Texas Vaqueros, Southwest Texas Cattle Raisers, the Hunt School Board, and volunteered with the Hunt Fire Department. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Kerrville and the Walk to Emmaus. A favorite memory was coaching his children in T-Ball.
Bert was a faithful servant of God and devoted to his family. He was a beloved grandfather who found joy in introducing his grandchildren to all the wonders of ranch life including feeding the cows and deer. He was a loyal and deeply loved friend who will be irreplaceable in the lives of many. Bert was steadfast in his love for his mother and cared for her with incredible grace and beauty.
Bert was preceded in death by his father, Mickey Pfaff.
Bert is survived by his deeply beloved grandchildren, George Stratford Clark, Grace Ashley Pfaff, Frances Virginia Clark, and Preston Wyatt Pfaff. George’s favorite thing about Papa was “how tight he squeezed when he hugged me.” Grace’s favorite thing to do with Papa was “going to feed cows.” Frances loved “when Papa let me drive [the Gator] at the ranch.” Preston loved “shooting guns [with Papa] and the delicious lunches he made at the ranch.”
Bert is also survived by Lisa Holt Pfaff, devoted mother to his children and best friend, his son, Andrew Pfaff of San Angelo, and daughter-in-law Lindsey Pfaff Heilman of San Angelo, his daughter Laura Pfaff Clark and husband Brent of Dallas, mother Rose Pfaff of Kerrville, sister Elizabeth Pfaff Heldenfels and husband Fred of Austin, in-laws Sherry and Otis Holt of Kerrville, brother-in-law Diron Holt and wife Karen of Silsby, and his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family wishes to extend our sincerest gratitude for the outpouring of love and support in the midst of our loss and requests that memorials be given to The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Kanakuk Ministries:
billygraham.org/checkout/give-honor-memorial.php
Kanakuk Ministries Attn: Crystal Mitchell
1353 Lakeshore Dr.
Branson, MO 65616
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
