Margaret Loraine Edwards
Margaret Loraine Edwards, 86, of San Antonio, went to be with her Lord on December 7, 2021, in Boerne, Texas.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Turtle Creek Community Church with Reverend Frankie Enloe officiating. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at a private family service.
She was born in Philip, South Dakota, to Carl Edward Berry and Helen Bottke Berry on May 28, 1935. She married Daniel Marshall Edwards on July 21, 1954, in Yuma, Arizona.
Margaret graduated from T. F. Riggs High School in Pierre, South Dakota. She attended Iowa State University. She worked many years developing businesses in Kerrville with her husband, including building hotels, homes, two Dairy Queens, two Pizza Huts, and the Plaza Theater. She later opened her own business, Creative Health and Nutrition, and shared her love of health and nutrition with the community for over 20 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Pennie Prislovsky, and Pennie's husband, Mark Prislovsky, of Kerrville, Texas. She was blessed by ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren: Bethany Prislovsky (Kerrville), Daniel Prislovsky (and his wife, Patricia, and their five children, Andrew, Alyssa, Abigail, Michael, and Marshall James Prislovsky, Kerrville), Nathan Prislovsky (and his wife, Britta, overseas), Naomi Prislovsky Borges (and her husband, Djelany Borges, and their son, Ian Borges, Atlanta, GA), Ruthanna Loraine Prislovsky (San Antonio), Sarah Prislovsky Williams (and her husband, Luke Williams, and their four children, Owen, Eleanor, Evelyn, and Mabel Williams, LaGrange, OH), David Prislovsky (and his wife Kristen, and their sons, Ethan and Wyatt Prislovsky, overseas), Esther Prislovsky (Kansas City, MO), Lydia Prislovsky (College Station, TX), and Stephen Prislovsky (Kerrville). She is also survived by four brothers and sisters, Kit Curry (and her husband Monte), Ida Anderson, Carl “Butch” Berry (and his wife Marcie), and Doug Berry, and by numerous nieces and nephews and grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and many cousins including Lindsey Irwin (and her husband, Sam, Kerrville).
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother-in-law, Wally Anderson.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
