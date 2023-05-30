Margaret "Meg" Elizabeth Holmes
Margaret "Meg" Elizabeth Holmes, 79, of Center Point, Texas, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, at her residence.
Graveside memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Center Point Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Frankie Enloe.
She was born August 8, 1943, in Houston, Texas.
After graduating from Galena Park High School on June 1, 1961, she and William A. Holmes, Jr. married two days later, and she moved to Center Point, Texas, where she raised her family and lived for the rest of her life. She was extremely active in the community while her kids were growing up. She enjoyed genealogy as a hobby and spent time researching her family’s roots, discovering that she was a descendant of one of the original 16 Canary Island families that settled San Antonio.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Jr. Holmes; her father, James M. Garsee; mother, Ellie C. Garsee; and granddaughter Angelika Holmes.
Surviving family members include son, Bubba Holmes and daughter-in-law Keitha Secor Felts of Kerrville, Texas; daughter, Jeanette Vandenberg and son-in-law Gary Vandenberg of Austin, Texas; daughter Diana Connell and son-in-law Pat Connell of Center Point, Texas; daughter-in-law, Janet Holmes; and son-in-law Bill Hall. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Michael Holmes (CindyBeth), Nicole Hall, Christopher Hall (Shelby), Trevor Holmes (Tana), Hunter Holmes, Chance Holmes (Christina), Makayla Verciglio (Ben); seven great-grandchildren and with another due in August; one brother, Butch Garsee of Kountze, Texas; sister, Pat Dessel of Houston, Texas; and sisters-in-law, Carole Garsee and Judy Suggs.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thank you to Peterson Hospice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
