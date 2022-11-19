Donna Rea Church Vlasek Meredith
Donna Rea Church Vlasek Meredith passed away at Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville, early Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the age of 83.
Services celebrating her abundant life will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels, Tuesday November 22, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Donna was a Proverbs 31 kind of woman who was fully dedicated to her family and committed to her work. She leaves behind a legacy of strength and resilience.
She is survived by two brothers, four children, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Meredith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.