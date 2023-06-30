Saundra Watts Kattawar
Saundra Watts Kattawar, 80, of Fredericksburg, Texas passed away in her sleep at home after a long illness on June 27, 2023.
Memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m., Saturday July 8, 2023 at Enon Baptist Church in Chester, Texas with Brother Larry Trest officiating.
She was born in Woodville, Texas to Jewell Powell Watts and Lawrence Cade Watts on September 4, 1942.
She graduated from French High School in Beaumont, Texas in 1961. She earned an Associate’s degree at Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville, Florida, a B.A. from the University of Florida, and an M.S. from Florida State University. She worked as an art teacher for the Alachua County Schools in Florida and helped to build an art education program for the school district. After moving to Texas, she taught art at Coldsprings, Woodville, Kirbyville, and Angelina College.
She was a prolific artist winning many awards for her work, but found true joy when teaching others and helping people see the world a little brighter and more colorful. After retiring from education, she became an active volunteer at the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center in Kerrville.
Saundra Kattawar was preceded in death by her parents, Jewell and Lawrence Watts of Chester; her brothers, Ronald Dean Watts of Woodville and Robert Lynn Watts of Conroe; and her nephew, Ronald “Ronnie” Watts, Jr.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, John and Nanda Kattawar of Washington, North Carolina; her daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Phil Engstrom of Fredericksburg, Texas; five grand-children, Garrison Engstrom, Delaney Engstrom, Matthew Perry, Brenna Perry, and Kiley Kattawar; her former sisters-in-law, Patricia Pickett and Rosalie Johnson; nieces and nephews, Michele and Billy Postell, Patrick Pickett, David Pickett, Ted and Dottie Watts, Cade Watts, Jewel Watts, Wendy Novack, John Johnson, Benjamin and Sherry Johnson, Dawn Marie Johnson, and special family friends; Abe and Dianne Kattawar, Christyn Dolbier, Peggy Stevenson, Jody McCulley, Terry and Norma Watts, Steve and Catherine Watts, Lynette Owen, and Dorothy and Gary Akers.
Memorials may be given to Kerr Arts and Cultural Center (KACC), Attn: Lanza Teague, 228 Earl Garrett St., Kerrville, TX 78028; Peterson Hospice, 250 Cully Dr., Kerrville, TX 78028; or Enon Baptist Church, Attn: Patti Cherry, P.O. Box 177, Chester, TX 75936.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Schroeder, Dr. Young, Natalie Rausch, and Parlet Kunz of Peterson Hospice and to a very special private-duty nurse, Pauline Gutierrez.
