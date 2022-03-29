Charles Clark Robinson
Charles Clark Robinson, 83, of Kerrville, passed away March 21, 2022 in Kerrville.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He was born April 11, 1938 in Portsmouth, Ohio. He married Peggy Jean McClain on September 28, 1968 in El Paso, Texas.
He graduated from EPCC. He worked in Civil Service at White Sands Missel Range in New Mexico. He was a Navy veteran and a Ham Operator. He was a member of the ARRL.
His wife, Peggy McClain Robinson, preceded him in death.
Survivors include daughter, Naomi Kull and husband, William A. Kull Jr.; daughter Tracey Ciavarro; grandchildren, Krystle Sherman, Dane Robinson, Felica White and husband, Nicholas White, Alec Ciavarro; and great-grandchildren, Nicholas “Nicky” White Jr. and Ace Banks.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Peterson Regional Medical Center and the Kerrville Police Department.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
