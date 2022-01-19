Charles Donald Phillips
Charles Donald Phillips of Kerrville, known as Donnie to his close friends and family passed from this life on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the age of 83.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m, Monday, January 24, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
He was born in Kerrville, on March 18, 1938 to C. C. “Hood” Phillips and Alice Kensing.
He graduated from Harper High School in 1956 and then served in the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed in Alaska. He then attended Schreiner Institute (now Schreiner University) and received an Associate of Arts degree then went to attend Texas Tech University where he majored in accounting and received a Bachelor of Business degree in 1964. He was a Master Mason for 55 plus years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Nancy Jane Nobles and niece Allison Fay Phillips.
He is survived by wife Eva Jo Phillips, daughters Marie Phillips and Gena Edwards and granddaughter Emilee Nicole Edwards, all of Kerrville, brother Jack Phillips (Sharon), nephew Jason Phillips (Geena), great nephew Charles Ryan Phillips and great niece Britany Nicole Phillips, niece Kimberly Nobles Denard (Eddie) and great niece Taylor Allison.
He was an accountant for several companies in the Hill Country area. His time was spent ranching Brangus cattle and Spanish goats, but his passion was bull dozing. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Emilee Nicole Edwards was the apple of her GrandDonnie’s eye.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
