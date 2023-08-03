William “Creston” Hill
William “Creston” Hill was born March 21, 2006 in Amarillo, Texas and he left us all too soon on July 26, 2023.
On behalf of Creston Hill’s family, we would like to invite you to join us in a celebration of his vibrant life. Services will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Harper Stadium. In great memory of how he lived his life, please wear vibrant colors or “dress as Creston”.
Creston loved life! He was one of a kind who actually smiled when he was running! He was passionate about hunting, fishing, shooting, cross country, track, golf, FFA judging teams, family time, and friends. Some of those closest to him have described him as ‘larger than life’, ‘the BEST ever’ over and over, ‘too good’, ‘loved himself a LOT’, ‘loved everyone and everyone loved him’, ‘he had no enemies’, and ‘sometimes overly confident’. Creston was set to be the Valedictorian of his upcoming Harper Senior Class of 2024. He was looking forward to being accepted to and attending West Point and becoming an engineer. His ‘fall back plan’ was Texas A&M.
Creston leaves behind to celebrate and remember him, his parents Jarrett and Jaime Hill, the best sister Alexandra “Ally”, grandparents Nana and Papa and Mimi, Lulu Garrett, Aunt April and spouse Jake, Uncles Ben and Cliff spouse Mandy, Uncle Jon Sandell, cousins, and many friends. The world was truly a better place with his bright, contagious smile and quick wit. To be in his presence, you could not help but feel happy, cheerful, and always kept on your toes.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Frontline Healing Foundation (supporting Warrior’s Heart Foundation) at frontlinehealingfoundation.org or by calling (210) 974-9402.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
