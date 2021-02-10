Irma Elsie Kalmbach
Irma Elsie Kalmbach, 92, of San Antonio, formerly longtime resident of Kerrville, went to be with her Lord on Feb. 1, 2021.
Due to weather concerns and the pandemic, a private service for immediate family will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels with Chaplain Jonathan Rogers, Lt. USN officiating. Out of respect for all, we request the wearing of masks and social distancing.
She was born Feb. 27, 1928 in Cameron, Texas to Henry and Lena Pilling, the third of their six daughters. Irma married Brooks Edward Kalmbach on January 9, 1949 at Hope Lutheran Church in Buckholtz, Texas.
Growing up on her family farm outside of Cameron, she graduated from Cameron High School. Upon graduation from King’s Daughters Nursing School in Temple, Texas, Irma began her long nursing career at King’s Daughters Hospital. After moving to Kerrville in 1960, she first worked at Sid Peterson Hospital and retired from Kerrville State Hospital in 1993 after many years of loving care to her patients.
Irma was a lifetime member of the Lutheran Church, taking care of the Cradle Roll for many years. She will be remembered for the many caring things she did for others. She was an avid sports fan of the Tivy Antlers, Texas A&M Aggies, Houston Oilers, Dallas Cowboys, and San Antonio Spurs. Family was important and Grammy always enjoyed hearing about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Time with sisters as they got older was special as they played dominoes and laughed, reminiscing of growing up together on the farm.
Irma was preceded in death by husband Brooks Kalmbach, her parents Henry and Lena Pilling, sisters Doris French, Mary Ann McGuire, and Adele Evans.
Survivors include sons Don Kalmbach and Pam of Austin, Ron Kalmbach and Nancy of Fair Oaks Ranch; daughter Denise Kalmbach and Ron Johnson of San Antonio; sisters Hilda Engelke and Aileen Jones; grandchildren Kristi Gholson (husband Ryan and children Grace, Elijah, Aaron, Emma); Kerri Rogers (husband Jonathan and children Caleb, Adalyn, Joseph, Levi); John Kalmbach (wife Lauren and daughters Kallie, Mackenzie); Jayce Kalmbach (wife Ashley, daughter Riley, and baby boy expected in May).
The family wishes to express thanks to the caring staff of Pipestone Place Assisted Living and director Sam Vesa.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
