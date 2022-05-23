Anita Sue "Susie" Furr
Susie passed into the glorious presence of Jesus on May 20, 2022, where she was reunited with her parents, C.B and Latriece Harper and her son, Tim.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Amanda Rocha.
Susie's legacy will be treasured by her loving husband, Ray Furr and their children, Rebecca, Mandy and son in love, Fernando; her sister Virginia and brother in love Steve and her brother Chip and sister in love Christie. She also has grandchildren, who lovingly refer to her as "Gigi", April and her husband Frank, Matthew and his wife Lauren, Denise and Kristen. She has two great grandchildren, Carter and Luke.
Susie was the treasured wife of Ray Furr for over 65 years. She adored him and brought a lot of spunk and adventure to his life. Ray and Susie's love for one another was a shining example to so many. She was an amazing mother to her children. Some of her family's fondest memories of her are playing cards with her because she would frequently break out in song and try to distract her opponents. Life with Susie was never dull. She had songs for everything and even taught others Scripture through song.
Susie is adored by everyone who knows her. Her love for Jesus is contagious and remarkable. She is truly one of a kind. There is no one on earth like her and her love for others could be tangibly felt. In addition to her family, she was a spiritual mother and mentor to countless people over the years. She was very active in Women's Aglow. She was a dynamic speaker, teacher and counselor. She led worship for many years and ministered to many in prayer and song. Susie fiercely loved Jesus and her family. She faithfully stood on the Word of God, exhorting her brothers and sisters in Christ all of her life.
Those who knew Susie well, could attest to her being a faithful friend through good times and difficult times, always reassuring those she loved of how precious they were to Jesus. She was instrumental in the lives of so many and she will be greatly missed and never forgotten. She wanted more than anything for everyone she loved to know Jesus with all their heart and to be loved.
The world isn't the same without Susie in it, but we are confident she is with Jesus and we will see her again. She is whole, completely healed and in His glorious presence. She has now seen Jesus face to face, and she is forever changed. She has entered into her eternal reward, where she can hear, "well done, good and faithful servant." We will love her forever.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
