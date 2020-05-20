Manuel Valero Sr
Manuel Valero Sr., 53, of Kerrville, Texas passed away from this life on Tuesday May 19, 2020 in San Antonio.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
He was born in San Antonio to Raymondo Valero and Margarita Valero on September 8th, 1966. He married Patricia Valero on June 25, 1994 in Kerrville.
He went to school at Tivy High School in Kerrville. He worked as a Lot Manager for National Car Sales for 14 years and 6 years as a Make Ready at Crenwelge Motors.
Manuel was a loving, caring father, uncle, papa, and father-in-law. He was married for 25 amazing years to his beautiful wife, Patricia Valero. He loved family time, bbqing, fishing, and working on old cars. Manuel had a attitude/smile that could light up a room. He was a pillar to his family and community. And will truly be missed!
Manuel is preceded in death by his mother, Margarita Valero.
Manuel is survived by his loving devoted wife of 25 years, Patricia Valero; daughter, Ashley Montanez and Henry Medina; son, Manuel Valero Jr. and Ashley Valero; brothers, Ray Valero, Aurtho Valero; sister, Becky Valero; father, Raymondo Valero; grandchildren, Angelina Medina, MiaBella Medina, Ava Marie Medina; and two loving dogs, Coco and Peanut.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
