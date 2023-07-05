Rodney Ging Marburger
Rodney Ging Marburger, 87, of Kerrville passed away peacefully June 28, 2023 at his home with his beloved Peggy by his side.
The family will be holding private services.
Born on March 28, 1936, in Copeland, Texas to the late Lonnie and Leona Marburger. In 1960, Rodney married the love of his life Peggy Brown in Llano, Texas and they went on to have three children.
He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Biology from the University of Texas and went on to earn a Masters’ from UNT. After graduating with his degree, he worked as a Biologist for Texas Parks and Wildlife for 17 years. Then went on to teach for 13 years Junior High and High School students.
He had a big personality that children gravitated towards allowing him to be a great mentor for the Boy Scout and being a hunting mentor for foster children when this would be their first time on a hunting excursion. He gave children not only a skill to build upon but provided proper education to be successful in the field and foster a hunting tradition.
With all his vast knowledge of wildlife management, in 1983 he wrote a book titled “King of Deer; Quantity vs Quality”. A book on white tail deer management in the State of Texas. He has written several articles and given presentations about deer aging and wildlife management throughout the years.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy; son, Troy Marburger; twin daughters, M’Joyce Kasberg and Michelle Erickson (husband Steve); grandchildren, Brittany (Nicole), Travis, Annick, Sydney, Benjamin (Mykala), Austin; and great grandson, Zehne. Rodney leaves behind an amazing legacy of a Biologist, Author, Teacher, Mentor and Family man.
While the memorial services will be private, the family does ask for family and friends to make donations in Rodney’s memory to the Texas Round-Up Animal Alliance (www.texasroundupanimalalliance.com) or Freeman Fritz Vet Cline and Shelter.
Wright’s Funeral Parlor
