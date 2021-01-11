Chester Lamar Itz
Chester Lamar Itz, 78 of Kerrville, Texas, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in his home in Kerrville.
There will be a private graveside service at 2 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Greenwood Cemetery in Fredericksburg. Pastor David Preim will officiate. We understand that many may not be able to attend due to current circumstances, and the service will be livestreamed on Cathy Itz’ Facebook page.
He was born in Fredericksburg to Chester Itz and Bessie Bernhard Itz on January 31, 1942. Lamar was the youngest of two children. Lamar grew up on the Itz Ranch in Harper with his sister, Ola Ma Armstrong.
He graduated from Harper High School in 1961. He was involved in the FFA and 4-H Club showing registered rambouillet sheep. He won the prestigious Silver Shears, Silver Tray, Lone Star Farmer Award and multiple Grand Champions.
He met his wife, Cathyleen Boos in Fredericksburg on a blind date. Lamar and Cathy were married on Aug. 20, 1966 in Fredericksburg at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church. Cathy and Lamar moved to Kerrville after they were married.
Lamar worked in the maintenance department for the Texas Department of Public Transportation for twenty-six years. Lamar was an avid hunter, welder, farmer, and rancher. He enjoyed welding cross’ of farm implements and their tools. Family and friends spent many hours playing dominos, cards, fishing and dancing.
Lamar was preceded in death by his parents.
Lamar is survived by his wife Cathy Itz of 54 years, daughter Deborah Gregory and son-in-law Garrett Gregory of Bradenton, Florida; daughter Tamara Cross and son-in-law Kyle Cross of Las Colinas, Texas; sister Ola Ma Armstrong of Harper, Texas, and grandchildren Garrett and Jackson Gregory of Bradenton, Florida, Andrea Myers of Eudora, Kansas and honorary granddaughter Celina Stafford of Ocala, Florida, and nephews and nieces.
Honorary pallbearers: Delbert Oehler, Dennis Moldenhauer, Calvin Pfeiffer, Floyd Nielsen, Elmer Burow, George Thomas, C.D. Zoeller and Cash Cox.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Kerrville Fire Department Emergency Medical Services and Peterson Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Kerrville or Harper Fire Department or Holy Ghost Lutheran Church.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
