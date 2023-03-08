Sarah Hunt
Sarah Hunt passed away suddenly at her home in Harper, Texas on February 26, 2023.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 18 at the Grimes Funeral Chapels, 728 Jefferson Street, Kerrville, TX at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sarah’s memory may be made to the Hill Country SPCA, 2981 S State Highway 16, Fredericksburg, TX 78624.
She was the daughter of the late Andrew M. Hunt and Carol Meehan Hunt of Providence, RI. Sarah was raised in Rhode Island, attended Elmhurst Academy, and graduated from The Wheeler School in Providence. As an accomplished pianist, she was accepted to the Peabody Institute of Music in Baltimore, MD which she attended for several years. She then matriculated at Sarah Lawrence College and upon graduation, went to work for Mitchell Hutchins, Inc. in New York as a financial analyst.
During this time, she also earned a Master’s Degree in Education with an emphasis on special needs children. Sarah eventually left Wall Street and moved to Texas to be with friends and to pursue a career in teaching.
Upon her retirement from teaching, Sarah was able to fully devote her time and energy to her passion for animals – specifically her dogs. She raised, trained, and competitively showed her champion Mastiffs and Berger Picards. Sarah is survived by her six siblings: Martha Hunt-Sexton of Wells, ME; Kevin M. Hunt of Naples, FL; Peter M. Hunt of Providence, RI; Andrea Hunt Denby of Providence, RI; Megan Hunt Stewart of Warner, NH; and James G. Hunt of South Kingston, RI. She is also survived by 15 nieces and nephews to whom she was a loving aunt.
