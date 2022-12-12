Betty Akin
Betty Akin, 81, of Kerrville, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at her residence.
No services will be held.
She was born in Bisbee, AZ to Oddis Magee and Kathrine Graves on March 26, 1941.
Betty was preceded in death by parents, Kathrine and Oddis Magee; brothers, Oddis (Ray) Magee Jr. and Perrey Magee; sisters, Shirley Gorley and Virginia Donaldson; son, Jesse Edwards; daughter-in-law, Joyce Edwards; and grandson, Timothy Smith.
Survivors include sons, Bret Edwards and Melton Batey; daughters, Valerie Smith (Richard) and Kathleen Satterwhite (Brian); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
