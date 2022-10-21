Doris Marcella Doll
Doris Marcella Doll, 89, of Kerrville, passed away on Wednesday October 12, 2022 in the comfort of her home surrounded by loved ones.
A Rosary, as well as, a Celebration of her Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville with Deacon Jimmy Bill of Notre Dame Catholic Church and Dr. Joe Taylor, Senior Pastor of Southern Oaks Church officiating.
She was born in Port Washington, Wisconsin on November 25, 1932 to John and Anne May. She was known as “Sis” to her four brothers, Walter, Eugene, Richard and William and later in life she would be called “Ma” by everyone she met because of her loving and caring nature.
In 1951, she married Robert Doll. They were blessed with five children who were her world. As the wife of a serviceman in the U.S Army, she was able to travel to many different places both domestically and overseas. She often talked about her time in Italy as the welcoming people, the beautiful and historical surroundings and the incredible food were her favorite memories of living abroad. When their military duty ended, the family settled in San Angelo, Texas. Doris worked various jobs in the hospitality field as she loved meeting and talking to people.
Upon her retirement, Doris moved to Kerrville to be closer to her family. While living in Kerrville, she was involved in many activities such as playing Bunco and being the Tivy Band Booster’s “Band Grandma”. She loved shopping, playing games on her computer, watching Hallmark movies, attending the Southern Oaks Church Bible Study Group and RESPONDING to every post or picture her family and friends would put on Facebook. While she lived in Texas for over 50 years, Wisconsin was always her home and the Packers were always her team. For her 80th birthday, she was able to make a Bucket List trip to visit Port Washington and attend the annual “Fish Day” celebration one last time.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers as well as her son, Robert W. Doll, her daughter, Brenda McKenzie and her son-in-law, Kirk Rogers.
She is survived by daughter, Jennifer Young and husband, Dennis Young of Center Point; son, John Doll and wife, Lisa Doll of Huntsville, Alabama; daughter, Carol Doll Rogers and her husband Kyle Enderlin of Kerrville; and son-in-law, David McKenzie of Lubbock, TX. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy: Michael, Heather, Richard, Clay, Delaney, Krystal, Katrina, Brittany, Danah and Jerry. She also had great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Caden, Lilly, Ashlynn and Claire who she loved and adored with all her heart. Thanks to Facebook, she was able to stay connected to her nephew, Mark May and his wife Lyn of Grafton, WI and their daughter, Brianne May of Eau Gallie, FL, as well as her niece, Pam May-Lorbeck and husband Bob of Grafton, WI and their children, Mike and Amy. Lastly, she leaves behind many extended family members, Rose Scrivener and husband Glenn of San Angelo, TX, the Methereds and the Enderlins.
The family would like to thank Drs. Schroeder, Melucci, Altamose, Erb and DeLosSantos along with their staffs for the special care they have shown our mother through the last years. Thank you to the staff at Peterson Hospital who took loving care of her during her last days. And a very special thank you to the staff of Peterson Hospice who allowed our mother to spend her final days exactly where she would have wanted to be.
The many notes and comments posted on Facebook since her passing have brought great comfort and have meant so much to the family. In lieu of flowers, please share your thoughts or memories of our mother with us via cards, Facebook or on the guestbook setup for her at grimefuneralchapels.com. Your words will be a fitting tribute to this wonderful woman and will stay with us forever.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
