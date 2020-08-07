Mary Virginia "Ginny" Pagel
Mary Virginia "Ginny" Pagel died peacefully at home on Aug. 4, 2020 after a long illness.
Ginny was born in Marion, Indiana on Feb. 14, 1934 to Earl and Elsie Spaulding. After graduating from Marion High School in 1952, she attended Franklin College in Franklin, Indiana where she graduated Summa cum Laude in 1956 with a degree in education.
She was an elementary school teacher in both Indiana and New York until 1969, when she earned her Master's degree in Counseling from the University of Rochester, New York. She then became a counselor for several elementary, middle and high schools in the Rochester area until she retired from the Wayne Central School District in Ontario Center, New York in 1989. She and her husband, Armin, moved to Ingram, Texas in 1997.
Ginny was active in various organizations including several Harmony International Barbershop singing choruses; Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity; AAUW; American Legion Auxiliary; Red Hats and various book and discussion groups. She was exceedingly kind and sociable and saw every occasion as an opportunity to add a new member to her long list of friends.
Ginny is survived by her loving husband of forty two years, Armin Pagel of Ingram, Texas; her daughter, Janet Bowers, of Leesburg, Virginia; her son, Daniel Crowder and his wife Hanna of Marietta, Georgia; her stepson, Douglas Pagel and his wife Jude of Geneva, Illinois; her stepdaughter, Karen Pagel of Lake Worth, Florida; her sister-in-law Marlene Spaulding of Punta Gorda, Florida; seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Crowder and her brother, Stanley Spaulding.
Special thanks to Dr. Klaus Schroeder and Dr. Anand Mehendale for their many years of compassionate care and to the wonderful people at New Century Hospice who cared for her in her final days.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.