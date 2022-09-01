Meta Flora Real Syfan
Meta Flora Real Syfan was born April 23, 1929 in a ranch house on the banks of Turtle Creek on land settled in 1854 by her great grandfather and great great grandmother who arrived in Texas in 1847.
A memorial service was held Saturday, September 3, 2022 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church with Father Baetz and Father Wheeler officiating the service.
She passed away August 30, 2022 at the age of 93. She graduated from Tivy High School (Salutatorian) in Kerrville and the University of Texas.
On September 11, 1948 she married Thomas Condell Syfan at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. They enjoyed ranching and raising a family in Kerr County until he passed away after 65 years of marriage. She continued ranching as long as she was able. Over her lifetime she was a member of many bridge clubs, Daedalian Study Club, Falling Rock Supper Club, Alamo Retriever Club, St. Peter’s Church and Texas Cattlewomen. She was a passionate entertainer of family and friends. She was active in the lives of her eight grandchildren teaching them the joys of caring for animals, hunting and fishing, swimming in the creek and winning a game.
She is survived by two of her seven siblings, Frances Real Stephens (Jack) and Elma Real Acree. She was predeceased by her parents Felix and Esther Real and siblings Ella, Felix, Hulda, Walter and Edna.
She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Rieck (Bruce, deceased) and grandchildren J.T. (Laura), Robert (Jennifer) and Meta Helen (Taylor Fidel) and great grandchildren Bryce, Georgia, Grace Ann and Raleigh Rieck and Evelyn Cynthia Fidel.
She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Cowden (Bill) and grandchildren Cody (Jessica) and Courtney (Jimmy) and great grandchildren Weston, JayLynn, Cason and Katey Mitchell and Thomas Cowden.
She is survived by her daughter Sarah Dean (David) and grandchildren Morgan Hendricks, Amy (Justin Mayers) and Clayton Frederick, and great grandchildren Griffin and Caspar Mayers.
Contributions to St. Peter’s Church and Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers Association would be appreciated by the family.
Kimble Funeral Home
