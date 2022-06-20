Angela Denise Miears
Angela Denise Miears, 49, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on June 18, 2022 in San Antonio.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
Angela was born in Pasadena, Texas on July 13, 1972. She married her high school sweetheart, Brian Keith Miears, on December 8, 1990 in Kerrville, Texas.
Angela is preceded in death by her parents, Woody and Debbie Whatley, her maternal grandmother, Jacqueline Harris, her paternal grandparents, Oscar Wayne and Billie Adele Whatley.
Angela is survived by her adoring husband Keith Miears, her two children and their families Kendall Nguyen and Hudson Miears, her mother and father in-law Kathy and Buddy Miears, her five sisters and their families, Melony Whatley, Sunshine Harrison, Autumn Broom, Cheyenne Luna, Scarlett Miears, and her many nieces and nephews.
Angela was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt and honorary grandmother. She was admired for her devotion to her family, especially her husband Keith, with whom she spent her whole life together in love, and her children, who made her eyes sparkle with admiration. She poured her love into every member of her family, and all of them accepted her love as a blessing. Her family will remember her for her beautiful smile, her laughter, and her quirky personality. We feel comfort in knowing that Angela is sitting and laughing with her mother and father, drinking coffee and sharing stories.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
