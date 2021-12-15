Joyce Lewis
With a heavy heart, our family announces the passing of Joyce Lewis, a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She departed this world peacefully to be with our Lord on December 12, 2021 with her family by her side at Methodist Hospital Stone Oak in San Antonio, Texas.
Celebration of Life will be held at North Shore United Methodist Church, 23880 N. Cranes Mill Rd. Canyon Lake, TX 78133, on December 30, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. https://northshore-umc.org/.
Born in San Antonio on April 2, 1945 to the late Clifford and Phemie Burnett as World War II drew to a close, Joyce spent her formative years in that city until moving to the Texas Hill Country in the 1960s. She was a resident of Kerrville for over 30 years and was known as a kind and caring woman who dedicated her time and energy to helping others.
Family: Joyce was the beloved mother of Shelby Braswell Schwing and Eugene V. B. Pawkett III, proud grandmother of Taylor Braswell, Andrew Braswell, Kristina Vickers, and Timothy Pawkett, great-grandmother to Baylor Vickers, Lillian Vickers, Conner Vickers, Rebecca Vickers, Reed Pawkett, and Rylee Pawkett, sister to Sally Burnett, and Shirley Izaguirre and special aunt to Todd Bryant, Kim Bryant, Shawni Cameron and Venecha Davidson and many great nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her parents Clifford and Phemie Burnett, and nieces Tammy Cameron and Ashley Izaguirre.
Memorials may be given to, Light on the Hill at Mount Wesley. https://kfumc.org/give/in-memory-honor
Sincere Thanks: The family of Joyce Lewis wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the medical staff at Methodist Hospital Stone Oak for taking special care of her and supporting the family during this difficult time.
Condolences: The family invites you to send condolences at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com. If you have a story of how she showed you love, made you laugh or helped, please post it on the Grimes Funeral Chapels website. We would LOVE to read the stories.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
