Marilyn Lee (Porter) Paquin
Marilyn Lee (Porter) Paquin passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Kerrville, at age 93.
Mrs. Paquin was born in Ponca City, Oklahoma and spent her youthful years in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. She graduated from Wichita Falls High School and later graduated from Sul Ross University in Alpine. Marilyn spent several years teaching middle school art and Spanish in several locations, and was particularly proud of her time teaching at risk children in an alternative school.
She is survived by three children, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, as well as two nieces and a sister-in-law. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. Paquin (USN Ret), and her brother, Robert M. Porter Jr., also of Kerrville.
Marilyn lived a long and adventurous life. She enjoyed traveling, and visited as well as lived in many places in the world. The American Southwest held a special place in her heart, and she was surrounded by good friends and neighbors in Kerrville. She loved animals, having volunteered with good friends at the Kathleen C. Cailloux Humane Society in Kerrville until her death. Those wishing to express appreciation for the memory of Mrs. Paquin are invited to contribute to the Kerrville Humane Society.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the Peterson Hospital staff for their caring efforts, as well as to Mrs. Paquin's friends and neighbors who have been helpful as well.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
