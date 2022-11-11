Deborah LaJeanne Wardlaw
Deborah LaJeanne Wardlaw was born in Sonora, Texas, to LaJeanne Posey of San Marcos and Louis Jasper Wardlaw II of Fort Worth, Texas.
Final preparations and services are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. A memorial will be held there on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. Deborah asked that donations be made to the Scottish Rite for Children Hospital of Dallas in lieu of flowers.
She went home to the Lord on November 1, 2022, dying peacefully at home in Kerrville, surrounded by family.
She is mourned by her sweetheart and dance partner, Doug Clothier of Kerrville, lifelong sister (in-law) Diane Baumruk Wardlaw of Cypress, Texas, niece and namesake Deborah Wardlaw Pattillo of Boerne, and niece Andrea Reagan Wardlaw, nephew Louis Jasper Wardlaw IV (both of Cypress, TX), and two sisters, Cynthia Harris Vink and Sarah Diana Wardlaw, five brothers, Randall Harris, Sutton Wardlaw, Jose Wardlaw, Juan Manuel Wardlaw, and Nelson Wardlaw, and four grandnieces and grandnephews.
Deborah is preceded in death by her mother, her father, and her best friend and older brother, Louis Jasper Wardlaw III, and little sister Marcy Kay Harris.
Deborah was an avid gun enthusiast, arms safety expert, and ardent supporter of the 2nd Amendment. After a career in the oil and gas industry, she parlayed her hobby into a fruitful vocation as a shotgun, handgun, and License to Carry instructor. This spirit of pay-it-forward was always foremost in Deborah’s mind; she emphasized accountability and integrity in all she did.
As a rancher’s daughter, donning the mantle of responsibility came as second nature. She was a thoughtful hunter and considerate steward of the land. A natural teacher, she was patient, and she was quick to help show a young hunter how to skin and process a dear. Today, we have uTube for that; back then, we could ask Deb. She was as at home in West Texas as on the Gulf Coast, and she loved to fish for sharks offshore and harvest Blue crabs at bayside, come home, and cook it all up in cornmeal for her friends to enjoy.
For those who knew her, it is perhaps not so remarkable that everyone recalls the same thing: she was constant, steady, and always could be counted on to do the right thing. She made duty look...easy. Duty to God, to family, to friends, to clients, and to the swimming, foraging, and fighting beasts that made her at home in their wilderness. She had an indomitable spirit and was a commensurate friend. She had a wit and a sense of humor that was so sharp and quick it was hard to keep up with!
Deborah requested to be cremated and for what remains of her, now that it can no longer contain her, be distributed among the waves of the Gulf Coast and the hills of Edwards County. May the wildlife there find her familiar, recognize her reverence, her fidelity, and her untamed heart.Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
