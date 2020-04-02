Peggy Ann Gold
Peggy Ann Gold, 79, of Kerrville, passed away on April 1, 2020.
Viewing will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.
She was born in Kerrville to Elmer and Olga Klein on April 13, 1940. She married Jerry Gold on December 22, 1956.
She attended Tivy High School, worked at Keller’s Package Store, Ranchman’s Wool and Mohair, and in 1974, along with her husband, Jerry, opened Golds Body Shop. She taught Sunday School at Zion Lutheran Church and hosted their annual Easter Egg Hunt for over 30 years. Peggy also wrote tickets at the sale for the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show from the 1970's to 1990's.
Upon retirement in 1994, she and Jerry moved to Twin Towers Ranch in Rocksprings, where they spent their days feeding deer and caring for their land. She loved cooking for her family and anyone else who would let her feed them. She loved swimming, mowing and walking, and would find any reason she could to spend the day outside.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Jerry; son, Jackie and wife, Tammy; grandchildren, Mandy Tatsch and husband, Donald, Donnie Gold and wife, Amber; great-grandchildren, Kenna, Nikki and Dusty Tatsch and Mikah and Mason Carlile; brother, Larry Klein; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to Peterson Hospice, Zion Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
