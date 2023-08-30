Marguerite "Margie" Rocha
Marguerite "Margie" Rocha, of Ingram, peacefully passed away at her home on Sunday August 27, 2023.
Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville. Matt Melton will be officiating. Reception to follow.
She was born in Lavalette, West Virginia to Marvin and Vora Mae Brooks on July 30, 1926. She married Rudolph (Rudy) Rocha on September 28, 2010 in Hawaii.
Margie had a good life and enjoyed doing things with her family. She belonged to many worthwhile organizations which centered on the welfare and education of children. In her later years she ventured into new things. She was a professional clown (Flower), became a radio news reporter, flew with the Blue Angels, worked for the task force of the sheriff’s office. She was never afraid to try something new. She kept her commitment to God and her family. They were always first. She was always there to help someone out; friend, family or stranger.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years, Kenneth (Jake) Jacobs; daughter, Frances Peterson; great-grandson, Justin Beckel; brothers, Garold, Harold, Chuck, Harry and Ray Brooks; and sister, Marie (Bos) Bremmer.
Survivors include Rudolph Rocha; daughters, Michelle (Mike) Kair, Rebecca Lewis and Lynda Street; grandsons, Bryan Beckel, Michael Travis (Rose) Emig, Larry T Jacobs, and Beven (Laura) Kair; brother, Marvin Brooks Jr.; seven great-grandchildren; and a slew of nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be given to your local Veterans Affairs office.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the nurses, doctor, chaplains, aides, social workers and everyone at Petersen Hospice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
