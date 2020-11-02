Linda Moore
Linda Moore, 63 of Kerrville, Texas passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 in San Antonio. She was born in Kerrville to Clifford and Pearl Moore on March 13th, 1957.
She worked many positions at Gibsons Discount Center for 18 years.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Pearl Moore and brother, Raymond Moore.
Linda is survived by her children: son, Robert Neutze and spouse, Liza Holloway; daughter, Heather Skains and spouse, Chris Green, and son, John Neutze Jr. and spouse, Lacey Neutze; brothers, David and Allan Moore; sisters, Anita Colbath and Connie Gilbert; grandchildren, Zane Neutze, Gracie McCarrell, Lexie Neutze, Macie Neutze, Raylie Neutze, Ryker Neutze, Nealey Neutze, Caleb Green, Carson Green and Madison Coleman; and all the nieces, nephews and extended kids that she raised and took in over many years.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
