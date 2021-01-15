Larry Wayne Spillman
Larry Wayne Spillman, 87, passed away peacefully July 1, 2020, in Kerrville, Texas. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Vestal B. and Ona T. Spillman on Dec. 1, 1932.
Larry graduated from Will Rogers High School in Tulsa, Okla.. Active in tennis and social activities in high school, he carried his education and fraternity social life into college at the University of Oklahoma. Some of Larry’s fondest memories were formed when he became one of the first salesmen hired at Harold’s clothiers on the OU Campus Corner.
This is where he learned to appreciate finer men’s clothes and enjoyed the distraction of a store full of college friends and pretty coeds. In 1955 he graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in Petroleum Land Management.
After college he enlisted in the United States Army, and was based in Bartlesville, Okla., where he proudly became an officer rising to the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. Following his military service, Larry moved to Midland, Texas, where he met and married best friend and love of his life, Suzanne Hampton, of Port Arthur, Texas. Married in 1960, they moved to Beaumont, Texas in 1962. There Larry worked as a commercial/industrial realtor with American Real Estate Corporation.
In 1975 Larry opened his own real estate company, Larry Spillman, Inc., in Beaumont, responsible for commercial/industrial leasing and brokerage work. At that time, there was a definite dearth in the availability of specialized commercial and industrial brokers in the area. Larry saw this as an opportunity and helped welcome a number of important economic development projects to the area. In a 1979 profile in the Beaumont Enterprise, Larry was credited with selling and/or leasing properties for clients such as McDonalds, Dow Jones & Co., RJR Nabisco, Southwestern Bell as well as established nationwide and local restaurant and retail chains. He told the Journal that “it is a very satisfying experience when you close a deal that promises scores of opportunities in the area.”
The most successful venture of his career was as a joint-broker for the sale of the 74-acre Bethlehem shipyard in Beaumont to Trinity Industries following weeks of tours, appraisals and negotiations.
While his successes in the real estate industry were important, the Spillman’s greatest love was reserved for their family. In 1964 they adopted their first daughter, Hannah, from the Edna Gladney Agency, and in 1967, they welcomed the birth of their second daughter Janie.
In 1990 Larry and Suzanne retired and relocated to Kerrville where they became active members of the Riverhill Country Club and St. Peter's Episcopal Church. They enjoyed traveling the world together and followed the LPGA tour to many tournament destinations all over the United States, Canada and Europe. Later, when both daughters gave birth to his granddaughters, Grayson and Caroline, he was proud to tell everyone he knew about their many successes in drama and sports.
Larry’s favorite pastimes in his retirement included working on challenging jigsaw puzzles, listening to Broadway musicals, maintaining his home meticulously, seeing his buddies at Starbucks and watching golf, college football, and Antiques Road Show from home.
Larry used laughter as his best medicine, always lifting up family and friends with sarcasm and jokes, yet he was always kind, sensitive and always thought through things. His intuition, discernment and integrity were divine gifts which he modeled to his family with small pearls of wisdom in dealing with life and relationships.
Larry Spillman was preceded in death by Suzanne Hampton Spillman, his beloved wife of 55 years, his sister Patricia Spillman and brother Jack Spillman. He is survived by his daughter, Hannah Spillman Simone (Mark) and granddaughter Caroline Grace Simone; his daughter, Janie Spillman Ruiz, (Mark) and granddaughter Grayson Suzanne Ruiz; and his grand dogs Kotter and K.C.
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Ms. Judy Ligon who faithfully and thoughtfully cared for Larry and Suzanne in Kerrville for many years.
The family held a small, private remembrance for both parents, and asks that memorial gifts in their memory go to Kerrville Pets Alive animal welfare charity, 317 Sidney Baker South, Ste. 400, PMB 345, Kerrville, Texas, 78028 or a charity of their choice
