Darnell Myers
Darnell Myers, 94, of Kerrville passed away peacefully on February 3, 2022.
A private family service will be held at a future time.
She was born Della Darnell Taylor in Stanton, Texas, on March 26, 1927, to Edd K. Taylor and Lena May Morgan. She was the fifth of 10 children, who grew up on a farm in Barstow, TX, where she had a very happy childhood.
After graduating from Barstow High School in 1944, she moved to El Paso. There she met Robert (Bob) C. Myers, Jr., and they were married in December, 1948. They soon moved to Houston and LaPorte, where they raised four children. When Bob retired in 1984, they moved to Kerrville. They were very active in their church, the First Christian Church, as well as playing games at the senior center and country-western dancing at the Lone Oak.
After 50-plus years of marriage, her husband passed away in 2000. She is survived by one sister, Novelyn Grizzard of Odessa, Texas; four children: Debbie Harrison of Kerrville, Lynelle Kussie (husband Dave) of Durham N.C., Rhonda Myers of Bastrop Texas, and Clifton Myers (wife Terry) of Round Rock, Texas; as well as four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home San Antonio, Texas
