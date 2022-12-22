Paul Thomas Shackelford
Paul Thomas Shackelford, age 60, from Kerrville Texas, passed at 12:33, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, in a San Antonio hospital as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident that occurred on November 3, 2022.
There will be a memorial service for Paul at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Impact Christian Fellowship, 2031 Goat Creek Rd.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Sr. and Margaret (Vallance) Shackelford; a sister, Suzanne Tuten; and a brother, John Shackelford.
Paul is survived by two sisters, Sandie Gillan and Patsy Bell; three brothers, Herbert Jr., Larry and James Shackelford; also, numerous other family members and many friends.
Paul was born in Kerrville on July 19, 1962. Paul was independent and wanted to do things his way. He wanted his freedom. So, he decided to become an over the road truck driver, which he did for many years, and loved it. After Paul stopped driving, he went into construction doing dry wall.
Paul was a true Texan. He loved his Dallas Cowboys, his guns, hunting and his deer. Every evening he would personally corn feed 10 to 15 deer and watch them for hours from his back porch. He was passionate about wearing his boots, and don’t mess with his Cowboy hats. Paul loved his country music and would not miss an episode of The Voice. Also, Paul read 1 to 2 western novels a week.
Paul will truly be missed.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
