Donovan Buck Jones
Donovan Buck Jones (known as Buck) moved from this earthly existence into the presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 8, 2021, at a local nursing facility.
He was born on Feb. 14, 1948, in Brownsville, Texas, to Iris Vaughn Jones and Joseph Bird Jones. He grew up in Brownsville where he and his parents were involved in the local tennis facility that his parents and other citizens helped to organize. While in high school, his family moved to Austin where he finished high school at Wm. B Travis High School. He attended Texas Tech University. He and his parents later moved to Kerrville where they were faithful members of First Baptist Church.
Buck, his father and other family members were members of the Osage Nation.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Iris Vaughn Jones and Joseph Bird Jones; younger brother Randall Vaughn Jones; aunts Joyce Davis and Deene Bray; and cousins Jamie Bray and Duane Bray.
He is survived by cousins Deena Carter of Lake Eufaula, Okla.; Rosemary Katherine Prescott Stahlnecker; and James Rolan of Mountain Home, Texas; Mary Elaine D’Arcy Cantu of Kerrville; and other cousins and family members.
Graveside services celebrating his faith and life were held Saturday, Aug. 7 at Nichols Cemetery, Ingram. Frankie Enloe officiated.
If desired, memorials may be made to the American Bible Society or the church or charity of one’s choice.
Wright’s Funeral Parlor
